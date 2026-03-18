First "treated like a dog", now treated like a king: Victor Osimhen is set to make a surprise move to Galatasaray

Victor Osimhen has experienced extremes throughout his career. From a childhood spent in poverty in Lagos, through his meteoric rise to become a world-class striker, to his bitter falling-out with Napoli – the Nigerian knows the highs and lows of professional football like few other players of his generation.

Today, at Galatasaray Istanbul, he is at the centre of a completely different story. A story of recognition, loyalty and a bond between player and fans that has become rare in modern football.

And that is precisely why an unusual question arises: why should Victor Osimhen move clubs again at all? Perhaps the most surprising move of his career would also be the most logical: to stay at Galatasaray long-term – indeed, for good.

On the pitch, Osimhen’s time at Napoli was initially a success story. In the 2022/23 season, he scored 26 goals to lead SSC to their first league title in 33 years and was crowned Serie A top scorer. He was the team’s superstar, the figurehead of an entire club.

Yet just a few months later, the relationship between player and club broke down. The trigger was a now-infamous TikTok video that Napoli posted about Osimhen, in which the club – or rather its social media department – mocked the striker for missing a penalty. For the Nigerian, this moment was a turning point.

"After Napoli posted that video on TikTok, something had broken," the 27-year-old later explained to Gazzetta dello Sport.

"Anyone can miss a penalty, and anyone can be mocked for it. Napoli only did that to me – and with specific insinuations. I was the victim of racist abuse and I made my decision. I wanted to leave."