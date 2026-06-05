Fenerbahce president sentenced to prison for illegal betting charges days before Turkish club's election

The court chose to acquit co-defendants Emre Eren and Azade Zeynep Haksal of the same charges. Despite the severe sentences handed to the remaining defendants, Saran's team expects the decision to be overturned.

Yigit added: "In this context, we inform the public that the appeal process will be initiated and we will follow the legal proceedings until the very end. We maintain our absolute belief that justice will prevail following the final assessment and that all of our clients will be acquitted. Yours sincerely."