According to Spanish sports newspaper AS, Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta attended Saturday's Istanbul derby between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce (3–0) to scout the striker. The Italian also held talks with Galatasaray officials about a potential transfer for Osimhen.
Translated by
FC Bayern are also monitoring him: Arsenal are reportedly scouting the top striker in person
Napoli paid a club-record €75 million to sign Osimhen from Galatasaray last summer, and the striker has justified that investment with 27 goals and assists in 31 appearances this season.
Arsenal signed Viktor Gyökeres from Sporting for €67 million before the current campaign. The Swede has not yet fully lived up to expectations, particularly in terms of his play, having scored 21 goals in 49 competitive matches for the Gunners, so the club is reportedly considering another high-profile signing for the centre of attack. Galatasaray would want to recoup at least the amount invested in Osimhen should he be sold on.
- GETTY
Arsenal are monitoring two additional Galatasaray players.
According to AS, sporting director Berta was not only monitoring Osimhen during the derby; Galatasaray goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir and attacking midfielder Baris Alper Yilmaz had already attracted his attention earlier.
FC Bayern Munich have long been monitoring Osimhen as they seek a long-term successor to Harry Kane, who will be 33 by next summer. The Nigerian continues to feature in their plans, though Juventus Turin's Dusan Vlahovic is also in the frame.
Victor Osimhen's 2025/26 season at Galatasaray:
Games: 31 Minutes played: 2,386 minutes played, 31 appearances, 2386 goals. Goals: 20 Assists: Assists: 7