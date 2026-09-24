‘Fantastic attack’ - Man Utd transfer ‘surgery’ has worked but more required as Michael Owen assesses the tactical approach of Michael Carrick

Will that system serve United well in the long run? When that question was put to Owen, the title-winning former Red Devils striker - who was speaking in association with HelloMillions (Sweepstakes Casino) - told GOAL: “It can work, it has worked in the past. Pep Guardiola won a league without hardly playing a centre-forward. There's other teams that have done it as well in Spain.

“It can work and I do think, when you look at it on paper, it's a fantastic attack. I really do like that and I think they've invested heavily in it. They didn't score a goal against City, but the way they attacked against Ipswich, scored five goals - I know it's not a Manchester City defence they were up against versus Ipswich, but I do think that their attack is not necessarily their main problem.

“They can have off days, but I actually quite like the make-up of that. I think there's some good players and I think there's some game-changers on the bench as well and I think they've done the surgery to that area of the pitch a little bit of time ago.

“The recent surgery seems to be focused on midfield and I would have thought the next bit is looking at their defence.”