Fans climb mountain to watch Lionel Messi only to be left disappointed as Inter Miami leave Argentine superstar on the bench in Hong Kong friendly

Some supporters in Hong Kong climbed a mountain in a bid to try and watch Lionel Messi, but were left disappointed as he was benched by Inter Miami.