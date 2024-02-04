Explained: Why Lionel Messi & Luis Suarez didn’t play for Inter Miami against Hong Kong XI

Chris Burton
Lionel Messi Inter Miami 2024Getty
Tata Martino says there was “too much risk involved” for Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez to line up for Inter Miami against a Hong Kong Select XI.

  • Argentine icon did not figure in friendly
  • Uruguayan striker also left on the bench
  • Trip to Japan next up for the Herons

