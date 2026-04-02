'Put your hands up and f*ck off!' - Chelsea icon John Obi Mikel tears into Enzo Fernandez for Real Madrid transfer remarks

The controversy began after Chelsea were dumped out of the Champions League by Paris Saint-Germain. Following a humiliating 8-2 round of 16 aggregate defeat, Fernandez told ESPN Argentina when asked if he will still be a Chelsea player next season: "I don't know. My focus is here for now, we have eight Premier League matches to play and the FA Cup. Then, the World Cup and we'll see after that."

The situation escalated when the 25-year-old midfielder spoke openly about his admiration for the Spanish capital amid links with Real Madrid. He said on LuzuTV: "I always tell [my wife] that if I have to choose a city to live in Europe, I really like Madrid. It's very similar to Buenos Aires, also because of the food."