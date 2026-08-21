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Explained: Why Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu will be the only stadium where La Liga referees do not explain decisions
Broadcast rules limit access
La Liga has introduced a new protocol this season allowing referees to explain key decisions live on air during match broadcasts. However, the Bernabeu stands as the only top-flight ground in Spain where this transparency measure cannot be implemented normally. According to Sport, strict club restrictions on how long broadcasters can connect inside the stadium are the primary reason for Real's exclusion.
- NurPhoto
Refereeing body clarifies stance
Spain's Technical Committee of Referees (CTA) insists no ban or sanction has been imposed on Real regarding the broadcast initiative. The refereeing authority maintains that on-pitch officials will only participate where the required technical and operational facilities are made available by the host club. The measure aims to give supporters greater clarity on controversial calls without turning referees into the main focal point of matches.
Wider tensions shape relations
The broadcast impasse at the Bernabeu comes amid ongoing friction between Real, La Liga organisers, and the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF). Los Blancos continue to take a firm stance against several aspects of domestic football governance, including commercial media regulations. For their part, the CTA maintains that the rules apply equally to all clubs, with the initiative already trialled on the opening weekend before a broader rollout from matchday 10.
- AFP
Upcoming matches test scrutiny
Real kick off their 2026-27 La Liga campaign away at Espanyol on Saturday before returning to home soil. Intense scrutiny is certain to follow Jose Mourinho's side back to the Bernabeu, where the absence of referee explanations will keep controversial officiating in the spotlight. The Spanish giants will be determined to claim maximum points in their opening fixture to build early momentum for the season ahead.
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