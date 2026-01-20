'Everything normal' - Thomas Frank still 'feeling the trust' of Tottenham board despite woeful run

Frank has come out fighting in the face of intense scrutiny regarding his position as Tottenham manager. Following a dismal home defeat to West Ham on Saturday, speculation has been rife that the Dane’s tenure in London is nearing its conclusion. Spurs have managed just two wins in their last 13 Premier League matches.

However, rather than being summoned to the boardroom for a severance meeting, Frank revealed that he spent Monday afternoon breaking bread with the club's key decision-makers. The manager dined with chief executive Vinai Venkatesham, sporting director Johan Lange and Nick Beucher, the son-in-law of owner Vivienne Lewis. Far from a crisis summit, Frank described the gathering as a routine engagement that reinforced his belief that his job is safe for the immediate future.

"I’ve just been feeling the trust," Frank stated during his pre-match press conference. "I’ve said that at every press meeting... that there is backing and support. I had lunch with Nick and Vinai and Johan today, so all good. I know it’s part of the media circus. The only focus I have is to do everything I can for us to win against Dortmund."

He added that the group discussed "life and football" and the future of the club, interpreting their presence as a major vote of confidence. "I just think it’s an extremely good sign because normally people are running away if there’s bad news or bad weather coming. They’re normally not coming in and being friendly for lunch."