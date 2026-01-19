Tottenham star faces surgery after fracturing ankle during damaging West Ham defeat in another blow to Thomas Frank

When Tottenham sacked Ange Postecoglou after he guided them to Europa League glory last May, they turned to Frank for a more pragmatic approach. But Spurs, who finished 17th last term, are in a similar position to where they were under the Australian at this point last season but instead of swashbuckling, and often kamikaze, football, the north London team are utilising a style that has flattered to deceive. Despite that, Frank still feels he has the backing of the club's board.

He said on Saturday: "I am feeling the backing from everyone, everyone wants the same thing - long term success. We are doing a lot of things right behind the scenes, but we are not getting the results which is crucial."

Despite that, he was well aware that the defeat to West Ham was not good enough and even admitted his side's ability to deal with set pieces is at an all-time low.

"It feels like we've seen this before, like at Bournemouth when we do very well second half, get the equaliser and push for the winner, having chances and opportunities, but not getting over the line. Then we are stretched in the last moments of the game and lose 2-1," he said. "We started well in the first 15, then went 1-0 down. Then we rushed too much, gave the ball away too much, half-time helped, the boys pushed and did everything right. We scored the equaliser and created chances. It's super disappointing that we conceded in the last minute. If we can't win then we need to get the draw.

"It's probably our worst game defending set-pieces, we have been exceptional the whole year. We didn't have the same height and physicality compared to West Ham. We need to do better and compete."