'Every f*cking time!' - Declan Rice launches second X-rated rant in four days after Arsenal held to frustrating draw by Nottingham Forest

Arsenal's draw against Forest follows on from a stalemate against Liverpool last time out in the Premier League and means the Gunners have had consecutive stalemates in the top flight for the first time in 14 years. Arteta admitted his team had created enough chances to win, admitting Rice was one of several players who could have scored. He told reporters: "Obviously we came here to win the game and we haven't managed to do that for different reasons. Credit to them, because they are really well organised and they are really good at breaking momentum when you have certain dominance in the game. But the reality is that we created four massive chances as well with Martinelli an open goal, Declan Rice a tap-in, Mikel and the header of Bukayo, and on top of that obviously a very clear penalty in the box that is not given. So, without conceding a single shot on target, again, the fact that we haven't won the game is disappointing. On top of that, I think we can do things better, especially in certain attacking areas."