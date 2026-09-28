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Khaled Mahmoud

Ethan Mbappe handed heavy Champions League suspension after red card horror for Lille against Real Betis

E. Mbappe
Lille
Real Betis
Lille vs Real Betis
Champions League

Lille midfielder Ethan Mbappe is facing a significant spell on the sidelines in Europe after UEFA disciplinary officials handed down a three-match ban. The teenage prospect was dismissed during a heated encounter against Real Betis, leaving his side without one of their brightest talents for several crucial fixtures.

  • UEFA delivers verdict on red card incident

    The younger brother of Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe has learned the full extent of his punishment following a dismissal in the Champions League. Ethan Mbappe, 19, was shown a straight red card during Lille's 3-2 defeat at the hands of Real Betis three weeks ago, and European football's governing body has now confirmed that he will serve a three-game suspension.

    According to the disciplinary report released on Monday, the charge against the midfielder was for 'assaulting another player' after an altercation with Betis defender Natan. Video evidence showed Mbappe striking his opponent with an elbow as the Brazilian defender passed behind him. Natan had reportedly directed comments toward the Frenchman before the reaction, but the VAR review was conclusive, leading to a straight red card that has now been met with further sanctions from the UEFA disciplinary committee.

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    Growing stature despite continental setback

    It was only the 19-year-old's third career appearance in the Champions League. His previous two outings in the competition both came with Lille during the 2024-25 season, where he featured in a resounding 6-1 victory over Feyenoord and a 1-1 draw against Borussia Dortmund.

    Despite the setback, Mbappe has established himself as a key figure for Lille this season. He has made six appearances across all competitions so far, contributing directly with one goal and one assist.

  • Return date set for Bayern Munich clash

    While the three-match ban covers the bulk of the autumn schedule - forcing him to sit out the visit to Arsenal, the home clash against Galatasaray, and the away trip to Bodo/Glimt - there is light at the end of the tunnel. UEFA confirmed that Mbappe will be eligible to return to continental action on November 25, when Lille welcomes German heavyweights Bayern Munich to the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

    Following the Bayern Munich fixture, Lille will have three remaining matches in the Champions League league phase. Their campaign concludes with an away trip to Stuttgart, a home game against Slovan Bratislava, and a visit to Roma on the final matchday.

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  • FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-LILLE-TROYESAFP

    International focus amid domestic suspension

    Despite the domestic and European turmoil, Mbappe remains a central figure for the France Under-21 national team. He is currently on international duty as Les Bleuets continue their qualifying campaign for the 2027 European Under-21 Championship, an event that will be co-hosted by Albania and Serbia.

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