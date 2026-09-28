AFP
Ethan Mbappe handed heavy Champions League suspension after red card horror for Lille against Real Betis
UEFA delivers verdict on red card incident
The younger brother of Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe has learned the full extent of his punishment following a dismissal in the Champions League. Ethan Mbappe, 19, was shown a straight red card during Lille's 3-2 defeat at the hands of Real Betis three weeks ago, and European football's governing body has now confirmed that he will serve a three-game suspension.
According to the disciplinary report released on Monday, the charge against the midfielder was for 'assaulting another player' after an altercation with Betis defender Natan. Video evidence showed Mbappe striking his opponent with an elbow as the Brazilian defender passed behind him. Natan had reportedly directed comments toward the Frenchman before the reaction, but the VAR review was conclusive, leading to a straight red card that has now been met with further sanctions from the UEFA disciplinary committee.
- AFP
Growing stature despite continental setback
It was only the 19-year-old's third career appearance in the Champions League. His previous two outings in the competition both came with Lille during the 2024-25 season, where he featured in a resounding 6-1 victory over Feyenoord and a 1-1 draw against Borussia Dortmund.
Despite the setback, Mbappe has established himself as a key figure for Lille this season. He has made six appearances across all competitions so far, contributing directly with one goal and one assist.
Return date set for Bayern Munich clash
While the three-match ban covers the bulk of the autumn schedule - forcing him to sit out the visit to Arsenal, the home clash against Galatasaray, and the away trip to Bodo/Glimt - there is light at the end of the tunnel. UEFA confirmed that Mbappe will be eligible to return to continental action on November 25, when Lille welcomes German heavyweights Bayern Munich to the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.
Following the Bayern Munich fixture, Lille will have three remaining matches in the Champions League league phase. Their campaign concludes with an away trip to Stuttgart, a home game against Slovan Bratislava, and a visit to Roma on the final matchday.
- AFP
International focus amid domestic suspension
Despite the domestic and European turmoil, Mbappe remains a central figure for the France Under-21 national team. He is currently on international duty as Les Bleuets continue their qualifying campaign for the 2027 European Under-21 Championship, an event that will be co-hosted by Albania and Serbia.
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