It's Estevao Willian vs Lamine Yamal! Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca backs Brazilian wonderkid to emulate Barcelona sensation but warns against comparisons ahead of Champions League showdown
Estevao's dream debut season in England
Estevao has already become a useful part of Maresca's first-team squad as he regularly features in matches for the Blues at the age of 18. He has appeared in 16 games across all competitions for Chelsea in his debut season at Stamford Bridge, scoring four goals and providing one assist.
Last month, Maresca lavished praise on the young winger as the Italian said: "It’s exciting to see him. The good thing about Estevao, sometimes with young players we are worried, because they have one good game and they think they are already [at the] top. Estavao, he’s playing well but he’s polite, he’s humble, he wants to learn. I think his family are also doing a big job there, so we are very happy not only with the way he’s performing. But he’s a nice boy, a good boy. In the Premier League he needs a little bit more time. I think he’s more [of a] winger, but he’s going to finish playing inside the pitch, in the pockets. For me personally, he's fantastic because he's a special player, but at the same time you don't have to be worried. Now he's going to play one game, two games, score, and he's already thinking that he knows how good he is."
Maresca wants Estevao to emulate Yamal's success story
Speaking to reporters ahead of the club's upcoming Champions League clash against Spanish champions Barcelona, Maresca said: "Estevao is already playing a high level, starting already with Brazil. For sure, he is very young, for sure, he can do many things better, but we are very happy with him. Now, for me, it's more or less the same thing I said about Pedri, it is nice for people who love football to watch players like Estevao, Lamine Yamal, Pedri - this is the beauty of football. We are happy Estevao is with us and for sure he is going to do well."
The Blues boss added: "He is going to be an important player for sure for this club, no doubt. The most important thing for Estevao is that he has to enjoy fully, he has to be happy, and not think about being better than this player or another player, but only think about himself and try to be a better than himself day by day, try to work hard, improve and for sure he is going to be a top player for this club."
Estevao hailed as a 'genius'
Earlier this month, ahead of Brazil's friendly match against Tunisia, the North African nation's head coach Sami Trabelsi spoke highly of Estevao as he told reporters: "I think he's a new football genius emerging, very young. I think he's doing very well and he's a player who can be expected to be among the greats, among the best in the world, certainly, in the coming years. If he manages to have good performances or win titles, whether with his club or national team, he will be among the players who, in the coming years, could even compete for the Ballon d'Or. He brings many solutions, a lot of techniques, a lot of genius. There aren't many players of that level, of that category of genius, on the world stage."
Estevao cannot afford to get carried away
Estevao is undoubtedly a special talent and is getting the perfect exposure at Chelsea under Maresca. He has also enjoyed excellent form for his national team, as he scored in both the friendlies Brazil played in November. However, amid all the praise, the teenager has to maintain consistency and cannot afford to lose concentration and get carried away. The youngster will hope to shine for the Blues on Tuesday when they take on Catalan giants Barcelona at Stamford Bridge in a Champions League clash.
