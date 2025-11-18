Getty
'He's a football genius' - Estevao Willian backed to challenge for Ballon d'Or after earning regular spot in Brazil & Chelsea lineups at 18
'Messinho' enjoying fine start at Chelsea
Estevao, also known as 'Messinho', has appeared in 16 matches across all competitions for Chelsea in his debut season at the club, scoring four goals and providing one assist.
Last month, Maresca lavished praise on the young winger: "It’s exciting to see him. The good thing about Estevao, sometimes with young players we are worried, because they have one good game and they think they are already [at the] top. Estavao, he’s playing well but he’s polite, he’s humble, he wants to learn. I think his family are also doing a big job there, so we are very happy not only with the way he’s performing. But he’s a nice boy, a good boy. In the Premier League he needs a little bit more time. I think he’s more [of a] winger, but he’s going to finish playing inside the pitch, in the pockets.
"For me personally, he's fantastic because he's a special player, but at the same time you don't have to be worried. Now he's going to play one game, two games, score, and he's already thinking that he knows how good he is."
- Getty Images
Estevao backed to challenge for Ballon d'Or
Ahead of Brazil's international friendly against Tunisia on Tuesday night, opposing manager Sami Trabelsi spoke highly of Estevao, telling reporters: "I think he's a new football genius emerging, very young. I think he's doing very well and he's a player who can be expected to be among the greats, among the best in the world, certainly, in the coming years.
"If he manages to have good performances or win titles, whether with his club or national team, he will be among the players who, in the coming years, could even compete for the Ballon d'Or. He brings many solutions, a lot of technique, a lot of genius. There aren't many players of that level, of that category of genius, on the world stage."
Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti added: "It's a surprise to see such a young player with this kind of talent. He's very precise and very incisive. Brazil has a guaranteed future with him."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Chelsea 'lucky to have' Estevao
After scoring a goal in Brazil's 2-0 friendly win over Senegal last week, Ancelotti claimed that Chelsea are lucky to have a talent like him in their ranks.
The former Real Madrid boss said: "Estevao has an incredible amount of talent. It’s a surprise this level at his age. He’s good at finishing, has a lot of magic... and he works very hard. I can say this: with Estevao, Brazil have a guaranteed future. He’s a very talented player. He is able to show every game, in Chelsea too, and he doesn’t need a lot of minutes to show his quality. He can play five minutes and he can show his quality. I think the Brazil national team is really lucky to have him, and also Chelsea."
- (C)Getty Images
Estevao was reprimanded by Ancelotti in October
However, Globo Esporte recently reported that Ancelotti reprimanded Estevao for not following his instructions during a training session in October. This led to the Selecao coach allegedly shouting at the winger: "I only speak once. Either you do what I'm telling you, or you're out of the team."
The tough love had an immediate effect on the Chelsea wonderkid. Estevao responded by scoring twice in the subsequent 5-0 friendly win over South Korea, and since then has continued to impress in the famous yellow shirt of Brazil.
Advertisement