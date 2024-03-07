Erling Haaland Trent Alexander-ArnoldGetty/GOAL
‘Don't think he knows this feeling’ - Erling Haaland absolutely stings Trent Alexander-Arnold with treble dig following Liverpool defender’s 'trophies' comment about title rivals Man City

Erling Haaland has hit back at Trent Alexander-Arnold's claims that Liverpool's trophies mean more than Manchester City's with a savage burn.

  • Haaland hits out at Alexander-Arnold
  • Liverpool defender claims Reds trophies "mean more"
  • Haaland brags about treble victory

