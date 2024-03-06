'A machine that's built to win' - Trent Alexander-Arnold aims dig at Liverpool's title rivals Man City as he explains why trophies 'mean more' to the Reds
Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has suggested that trophies "mean more" to his team than their domestic rivals Manchester City.
- Reds fighting City for Premier League title
- Alexander-Arnold hailed rivals as team 'built to win'
- But says trophies 'mean more' to Liverpool