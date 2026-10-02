'Certainly a possibility' - Erling Haaland & Man City stars could leave for FREE as legal expert explains how players can terminate contracts after guilty verdict

Speaking on the Stick to Football podcast, leading sports barrister Paul Gilroy KC addressed the legal ramifications for City's squad. When asked by Arsenal legend Ian Wright if players unaware of boardroom activities had a case to leave, Gilroy provided a stark assessment of employment rights.

"Definitely, yes, good question, that, on the players' perspective," Gilroy explained. "Every contract of employment, whether it's a footballer or someone who works in a shop, has got an implied term in it. In other words, it's not written down. And the implied term we're talking about here is the term of trust and confidence.

"So if I work for you, you and I must have sufficient trust and confidence in each other to enable that relationship to work. If you don't trust me, or I don't trust you, or if you call me a liar and a thief on Tuesday, I can't work for you on a Wednesday - trust and confidence.

"Now, a player could say 'You have breached the implied term of trust and confidence. You are my employer, you have acted in breach of that term, and that entitles me to say I'm ripping up my contract and I'm walking out'."