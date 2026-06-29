Enzo Maresca FINALLY named new Man City manager as he replaces Pep Guardiola on three-year contract

The road to Maresca's appointment wasn't without its complications, as negotiations dragged on regarding his exit from Chelsea. Despite his departure from Stamford Bridge in January, the administrative details required careful navigation before he could be unveiled in Manchester. Reports suggest that Chelsea are set to receive around £17 million in compensation for their former manager.

Maresca had joined the Blues on a five-year contract in the summer of 2024, but his stint was ultimately cut short despite winning the Conference League and the revamped Club World Cup last year. Now back at the Etihad, his mandate is to return City to the absolute summit of English football.