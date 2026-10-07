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Inconsolable! Crying Enzo Fernandez breaks down as midfielder posts heartbreaking letter to departing skipper Lionel Messi
Midfielder overcome with emotion during captain's farewell
According to TyC Sports, Enzo Fernandez provided one of the most poignant images of the evening as Lionel Messi delivered his farewell address at the Monumental Stadium. The Manchester City midfielder was seen crying uncontrollably on the pitch while his captain spoke to the supporters following Argentina's 3-0 win against Benin.
Footage of the 25-year-old's heartbreak quickly went viral across global social media platforms.
"A very emotional day, to be honest, a lot of mixed feelings," Fernandez told reporters after leaving the stadium. "I hope Leo enjoyed it, we are going to miss him a lot."
- AFP
Open letter details childhood calculations to play alongside idol
Fernandez later published a moving letter reflecting on his childhood idolisation of Messi, recalling how he wrote to him as a 15-year-old when the forward briefly retired in 2016. "When you said you were leaving, I was very sad. I was just a kid, and I used to do the math, comparing your age to mine, to see if I would ever get to play with you," Fernandez wrote.
"I would think about how many years you had left, how many I would have left to reach the First Division, and I dreamed that, even just once, we could play together for Argentina."
His childhood dream eventually culminated in lifting the World Cup alongside his hero in Qatar.
Fernandez expresses gratitude for warm leadership
Beyond their shared success on the pitch, Fernandez highlighted the personal warmth and mentorship Messi provided from the moment he joined the senior squad. "I came here with the hope of sharing the pitch with my idol, and instead I found someone who, from the very first moment, made me feel like one of the team," Fernandez stated.
"You always had a kind word, a piece of advice, a hug, or simply a way to make me feel at ease when I needed it. I will never forget that."
"Thank you for treating me the way you did, for everything you taught me, and for letting me share a part of your story."
- Getty Images Sport
Facing an unfamiliar future without iconic skipper
As Argentina prepare for upcoming international windows, Fernandez admitted that adjusting to national team duty without their legendary number 10 feels almost impossible. "Today I find it hard to imagine the next training camp without you. Going out onto the field and not seeing you up front, wearing number 10," Fernandez added.
"How lucky I was, Leo. That kid was so lucky, doing calculations without knowing if he would ever make it on time."
"We are going to miss you a lot, captain."
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