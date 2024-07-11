'What a sh*t team!' - England blasted by Dutch legend after 'really unbelievable' win over the Netherlands at Euro 2024

GettySoham Mukherjee'What a sh*t team!' - England blasted by Dutch legend after 'really unbelievable' win over the Netherlands at Euro 2024EnglandHarry KaneNetherlands vs EnglandNetherlandsEuropean ChampionshipEngland were blasted by Rafael van der Vaart after clinching a "really unbelievable" win over the Netherlands at Euro 2024.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowThree Lions awarded controversial penaltyReferee Felix Zwayer under scrutinyDutch legend Van der Vaart furious with resultArticle continues below