England Euro 2024 Odds: Best Prices for Three Lions' Euro Campaign

Our football betting expert breaks down the England Euro 2024 Odds ahead of the Three Lions starting their campaign on June 16th against Serbia.

England are shaping up for what could be one of their biggest Euros ever, as many see Gareth Southgate's squad as being one of the best ever assembled and one that is capable of going all the way.

Our expert offers a breakdown and odds of all the main markets you can bet on England in for the Euros, offering analysis on the Three Lions' chances of being the winner for each one.

All odds in this article are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

England Euro 2024 Betting Markets

England To Win the Euros

Team Odds England 10/3

England are presently favourites for the Euros with most bookmakers, and when looking at the calibre of players it isn’t hard to see why.

After a heartbreaking loss to France in the last World Cup in the quarter-final, as well as losing to Italy in the last Euros final, many see England as finally being able to overcome the final hurdle.

A slew of their players have all seemingly come into form at exactly the right moment, with the likes of Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Cole Palmer and Phil Foden being major standouts in their respective leagues.

France are the next closest competitor, but when going player for a player many see the English as not only possessing a stronger starting XI but also their depth of squad far surpassing that of the French.

This may be the English’s best chance of winning an international tournament since 1966, and with the strength of the squad being one the main reasons for this.

England to Reach the Final

Team Odds England 11/8

For those who are perhaps less sure about the English’s ability to take the whole tourney, particularly when against the serial trophy winners of France and Germany, betting on the Three Lions to make the final could be a prudent way to go.

As one of the favourites, their chances are pretty good, particularly when considering the others in the field.

Spain and Germany are both suffering from ageing talent and some rough form coming into this, whilst the English possess what is comfortably one of the best squads in the whole competition.

An easy group that contains Serbia, Denmark and Slovenia should guarantee England a place in the knockouts, and most likely a first-placed finish, opening an easier path through to the latter stages.

From here the final is a few short wins away, and in all Southgate’s side will be well fancied to make it this far, with odds of 11/8 offering some value, but perhaps not enough considering the risk.

Euro 2024 Golden Boot Odds

Player Odds Harry Kane 11/2 Jude Bellingham 14/1 Bukayo Saka 28/1 Phil Foden 33/1 Cole Palmer 100/1

The Golden Boot is possibly the most prestigious prize a single player can earn in any tournament, and a couple of English players seem to be within a great shot of earning it.

Of course, more games and minutes means more chances for players to rack up the goals, and with England picked as one of the favourites given their chances to go deep are excellent.

Harry Kane is currently second favourite in the overall betting behind Kylian Mbappe at 5/1, but with the Englishman plying his trade so well at Bayern Munich he looks to be within a great shot of this accolade.

39 goals in 39 games sets Kane up well coming into the tournament, however, another feather in his cap is the assists he can provide, which in the case of a tiebreaker, will put him over the top.

Jude Bellingham could of course be another option, but his role as midfielder may keep him tied up elsewhere on the pitch.

He has bagged 17 goals for Real Madrid, but with so many others in the side who are more prominent scorers, he doesn’t look like the best option.

Buakyo Saka and Phil Foden’s places in the side look virtually assured, and both have scored 14 goals for their respective clubs.

Each of these two wingers come with a decent set of odds and could benefit from Harry Kane’s assists, making them decent options.

Finally, Cole Palmer is seriously worth considering as the Chelsea winger has been nothing short of phenomenal this term.

The former Man City man has 20 goals to his name and a shot at the Premier League Golden Boot given this, something that sets him up impressively as he could even earn a starting slot in the side.

100/1 is simply too tempting of a price especially if Palmer continues in this vein he could see a wealth of minutes and opportunities with the Three Lions on his chest.

England To Reach Semi/Quarter Finals

Stage Odds Semi-Final 8/15 Quarter-Final 1/6

England are presently the favourite to make it to either the semi or quarter-finals and as such their odds aren’t perhaps the most valuable.

An simple group should permit the English to top their group, and then in theory earn a far easier round-of-16 clash, making their route to at least the quarters look unproblematic.

The semis are then just one match away from here and with the quality that the Tree Lions possess this shouldn’t be too much to ask for.

The odds aren't quite tempting enough for us right now, particularly not with England’s track record of disappointment.

Group Betting - England to Finish 1st

England Group Betting Odds 1st 2/5

England have been blessed with a group they should comfortably top, only having to face the likes of Denmark, Serbia and Slovenia, none of whom should cause any serious issue for Southgate’s side.

The Danish are perhaps the only side that could offer something in the way of real resistance, but this is unlikely to persist across the 90 minutes, and the English should find a way through.

The handy thing about this market is that bet365 allows players to combine multiple group bets into an acca.

Therefore whilst England’s 2/5 price doesn’t look too valuable, this could be added to an acca of multiple group bets, that could in turn create some seriously valuable odds.

England’s Stage of Elimination

Stage Odds Groups Stages 12/1 Last 16 9/2 Quarter-Finals 10/3 Semi-Finals 3/1 Runner Up 9/2 To Win Outright 10/3

When England are going to get knocked out of the Euros is a heated topic of conversation among fans, pundits and experts, and whilst it may seem a touch pessimistic to go about betting on the Three Lions' demise, there is undeniably some value there.

Whilst it seems unlikely that England will be knocked out in the groups or round of 16 stage, the odds for this are fairly high.

Beyond this odds of around 3/1 offer some decent value, as well as to win outright, but it is incredibly difficult to know how and if England will exit the tournament.

Runner-up at 9/2 is possibly the best option in there, offering some decent returns, and this seems the most likely, what with England's record of being serial losers in the biggest games.