Asked if Spurs, who are only six points adrift of Liverpool in fifth, can kick on from there and force their way into the European qualification picture, Poyet - who was speaking in association with Gambling.com, the go-to source for casino sites - told GOAL: “I think it's too early. I wouldn't commit to that.

“I think Spurs this year need to have a recovery season to get in the top half of the table, getting the identity from Roberto de Zerbi, getting stronger mentally as a group, not thinking always about the possibility of losing and going to the pitch thinking of the possibility of winning. So it's a transition year.

“But obviously, with the money they spent, they need to be in the top 10 and if it's possible getting a European competition. But I wouldn't force from what happened in the last two years and the way they started this season to go now to top six or whatever. No, for me, I'm trying to be realistic. I'm always realistic and I try to be fair.

“In the beginning of the season, it was difficult to predict because OK, they spent a lot, they've got a very good coach and you would think, maybe. But then after seeing the first few games, even looking against Coventry, last 10 minutes, when they were winning 2-1, I would say to you, because I know the Spurs fans, 80% of the stadium was thinking, ‘we're going to draw this game. 100%’. You can feel it.

“So when Davies scored somehow, because I don't understand how he scored, it was like, ‘oh, thank you very much’. So they need to get rid of that and Coventry was the first step, which is important.”