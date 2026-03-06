Edu heading back to Brazil? Under-fire Nottingham Forest director linked with new club after being banished from stadium and training ground

While Forest officially maintain that Edu is working as normal, the evidence on the ground suggests otherwise. Former manager Dyche recently voiced his bewilderment regarding the decision-making at the club during his short-lived stay. "On factual data and analysis, I can’t understand any of the decisions that were made," Dyche told The Football Boardroom podcast. Meanwhile, Flamengo president Luiz Eduardo Baptista (Bap) is looking for a new director to replace Jose Boto, who has been heavily criticised for calling the team "irresponsible" and being cold when Filipe Luis was surprisingly fired as head coach. Such criticism has led Bap to look for more prestigious executive profiles like Edu's, according to Globo.