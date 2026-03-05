Nottingham Forest tell Edu Gaspar to stay AWAY from stadium & training ground as ex-Arsenal chief edges closer to exit

The revolving door in the dugout has left many baffled, including Dyche, who was dismissed after just 114 days. Speaking on The Football Boardroom podcast, Dyche expressed his frustration: "Our current form at that time was ninth in the Premier League. The stats and facts were there, clear as day. From my record, from when we got there to when we ended, we’d have been 12th in the Premier League."

Dyche concluded: "So on factual data and analysis, I can’t understand any of the decisions that were made. But football is changing, and we witnessed it."