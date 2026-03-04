Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Mohamed Salah Kylian MbappeGetty
Gill Clark

EA Sports FC 26 player ratings: Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi nowhere to be seen as Mohamed Salah & Kylian Mbappe lead the way as best men's stars

The best players in EA Sports FC 26 have been revealed and there have been some changes at the very top of the standings.

Standard

Standard Edition

  • It's available across PC, PlayStation and Xbox
  • Features over 20,000 players, 750+ teams, over 120 stadiums, and 35+ leagues
  • Experience Manager Career like never before with all-new Manager Live Challenges

From

$69.99

Buy
  • EA Sports FC 26 ratings revealed
  • Mbappe and Salah lead the way
  • Lamine Yamal into top 10 for first time
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Get closer to the game with the EA SPORTS app

The EA SPORTS app is the ultimate mobile companion, bridging the gap between real-world football and your favourite games. Download it now to access a personalised feed of live scores, expert analysis, and exclusive rewards.

Why download the app?

  • Real-Time Coverage: Get lightning-fast live scores and stats from the world’s biggest leagues.
  • Premium Insights: Access expert journalism and tactical analysis via The Athletic integration.
  • Interactive Play: Test your knowledge with daily trivia, fan polls, and match predictions.
  • Exclusive Rewards: Unlock unique in-game content and EA SPORTS rewards just by staying active.
  • 3D Match Visuals: See the action from every angle with advanced "Virtual Play-by-Play" technology.

Get closer to the game with the EA SPORTS appDownload now

  • EA Sports FC 26 ratings top men's playersEA Sports

    SALAH & MBAPPE ON TOP IN FC 26

    There's no sign of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi at the higher end of the ratings as the two superstars have not even made the top 26 in the latest edition of EA Sports FC. Mbappe and Salah top the list with each boasting an overall rating of 91, just ahead of Ousmane Dembele, Rodri, Virgil van Dijk, Jude Bellingham and Erling Haaland on 90. Elsewhere, new Manchester City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and Liverpool star Alisson are the top stoppers with the pair each having a rating of 89.

    • Advertisement

  • EA SPORTS FC 26 TOP RATINGS

    RankPlayerPosition Rating
    1Mohamed SalahRM91
    2Kylian MbappeST91
    3Ousmane Dembele ST90
    4RodriCDM90
    5Virgil van DijkCB90
    6Jude BellinghamCAM90
    7Erling HaalandST90
    8Raphinha LM89
    9Lamine YamalRM89
    10Achraf Hakimi RB89
    11VitinhaCM89
    12Gianluigi DonnarummaGK89
    13Pedri CM89
    14Joshua KimmichCDM89
    15Alisson BeckerGK89
    16Harry KaneST89
    17Federico ValverdeMF89
    18Vinicius JrLW89
    19Florian Wirtz CAM89
    20Thibaut CourtoisGK89
    21Robert LewandowskiST88
    22Lautaro MartinezST88
    23Alexander IsakST88
    24Jamal MusialaCAM88
    25Gabriel MagalhaesCB88
    26Bukayo SakaRW88

  • YAMAL BREAKS INTO TOP 10

    One of the biggest movers is Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal who has broken into the top 10 for the first time. The talented teenager has seen his rating improve by eight points from last year's title, meaning he is now the ninth-highest rated superstar in the game. Other players to receive substantial upgrades are Yamal's Barcelona team-mate Raphinha (+5), who also makes the top 10, and PSG defender Achraf Hakimi (+5).

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • EA Sports FC 26 ratings top men's players 2EA Sports

    EA SPORTS FC 26 RELEASE DATE

    The full EA SPORTS FC 26 ratings database contains over 20,0000 players from over 760 clubs and with more than 35 playable leagues. The full list will be revealed by Friday, September 13, while the game is due to be released worldwide on September 26th 2025.

    USEFUL LINKS

FA Cup
Wolverhampton Wanderers crest
Wolverhampton Wanderers
WOL
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
LaLiga
Celta Vigo crest
Celta Vigo
CEL
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA