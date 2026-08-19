Erling Haaland top, Arsenal stars surge! EA Sports FC 27 Premier League ratings REVEALED

EA Sports FC 27 Ratings Week has officially arrived, sparking intense global debate across the football community. EA Sports revealed the highest-rated Premier League players today, using authentic real-world match data to power all player statistics.

City hitman Haaland leads the entire division with a formidable 91 overall rating. The prolific Norwegian striker stands alone at the top of the Premier League rankings, featuring 92 shooting, 89 physicality, and 87 pace. The initial ratings announcement provides supporters with an exciting first look at the league's top-performing stars ahead of the official video game release.