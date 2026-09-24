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Alvino Hanafi

Hellenic Heroes! Tadic in awe of Greek wunderkids Tzolis and Karetsas as new era dawns in Belgrade

Greece
Serbia vs Greece
D. Tadic
Serbia
UEFA Nations League A

Serbia captain Dusan Tadic hailed Greece's current roster as their strongest in recent memory ahead of Thursday's Nations League opener in Belgrade. Ivan Jovanovic's side enter League A boasting an exciting new generation of European talent ready to write a new international chapter.

  • Tadic hails Greece's finest roster in recent history

    Returning Serbia captain Dusan Tadic delivered high praise for Greece ahead of Thursday's UEFA Nations League opener at the Rajko Mitic Stadium. Speaking at his pre-match press conference, the 111-cap veteran warned his team-mates that Ivan Jovanovic's visiting side represents the strongest Greek roster in recent years.

    Tadic pointed out that Greece now feature established stars starring across Europe's elite leagues.

    Despite the glowing assessment, the playmaker insisted Serbia must target all three points in Belgrade.

    "Greece is a very good team," Tadic stated. "They have a lot of quality players and I don't think they've had a better team in recent years. There are Pavlidis, Douvikas and many other players who play important roles in the strongest European championships."

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    Creative wingers Tzolis and Karetsas lead exciting new era

    Greece's historic promotion to Nations League A is driven by a vibrant frontline operating at top European clubs. Arsenal winger Christos Tzolis leads the attack following his 40 million euro transfer from Club Brugge, providing direct goal threat alongside 18-year-old playmaker Konstantinos Karetsas.

    Karetsas recently joined Borussia Dortmund from Genk after finishing second in the Belgian league assist rankings.

    The duo provide relentless creativity and technical flair on opposite flanks for Jovanovic's side.

  • In-form Kostoulas complements experienced attacking core

    Adding firepower up front, 19-year-old Brighton striker Charalampos Kostoulas enters the camp in sensational form after scoring three goals in eight days, including a strike against Arsenal. He complements an experienced central core featuring Benfica forward Vangelis Pavlidis and Como attacker Tassos Douvikas.

    Supported by Olympiacos goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis, Greece combine youthful hunger with proven international quality.

    Veteran leaders Odysseas Vlachodimos and Kostas Tsimikas continue to guide the squad's young core.

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  • Scotland v Greece - FIFA World Cup 2026 QualifierGetty Images Sport

    Greece target springboard victory at fierce Marakana

    Greece proceed into Thursday's encounter in Belgrade eager to translate individual club success onto the international stage. Jovanovic's side view their League A campaign as a vital stepping stone toward securing qualification for Euro 2028.

    Facing a fierce atmosphere at the Marakana, Greece look to state their competitive credentials against Serbia.

    The Hellenic nation aims to kick off its new chapter with a memorable performance away from home.

UEFA Nations League A
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Serbia
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Greece
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