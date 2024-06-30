'That's why you don't make changes' - Gareth Southgate fires back at critics after Jude Bellingham's overhead kick heroics get England out of jail in Euros last-16 against Slovakia
England manager Gareth Southgate defended his decision not to make changes to his team after Sunday's 2-1 win over Slovakia at Euro 2024.
- England come from behind to beat Slovakia
- Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane on target
- Southgate did consider taking Bellingham off