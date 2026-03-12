Disaster for FC Bayern? UEFA has apparently made a decision regarding Joshua Kimmich and Michael Olise

Accordingly, there will be no further investigations against the two key players of FC Bayern following the incidents in the first leg of the round of 16 against Atalanta Bergamo (6-1). A suspension beyond the standard penalty for a third yellow card in the current competition is therefore off the table.

Although UEFA looked into the incidents, it found no serious misconduct on the part of the two players. Kimmich and Olise will therefore only miss the return leg against Bergamo next Wednesday.

With the score at 6-0, both players deliberately picked up their third yellow cards in the final quarter of an hour for time-wasting when taking set pieces. They wanted to avoid a suspension for a likely quarter-final against Real Madrid or Manchester City.