‘Direct and approachable' - Inside Real Madrid dressing room as differences between Alvaro Arbeloa & sacked Xabi Alonso revealed

It has been a whirlwind period for Arbeloa since taking the reins at the Santiago Bernabeu. His tenure began in disastrous fashion with a shock Copa del Rey exit at the hands of Albacete, a result that immediately placed the new manager under the microscope. However, following a vital league win over Levante and a morale-boosting Champions League thrashing of Monaco, the mood inside the camp has shifted dramatically.

According to reports from Cadena SER, the turning point for the squad was not a tactical tweak, but the visceral reaction of the supporters. The heavy whistles and jeers that rained down from the stands on Saturday during the clash against Levante had an "unexpected effect" on the players.

In the immediate aftermath of the Albacete defeat, the atmosphere at Valdebebas was described as "cold" and defined by a "relative silence," with players retreating into individualism. However, the public judgment from the fans acted as a catalyst for cohesion. Sources from inside the dressing room suggest that by the time the Monaco fixture arrived on Wednesday, the dynamic had changed; the players were no longer fighting individual battles but had circled the wagons to protect the group, effectively uniting against the external noise.