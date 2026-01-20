Vinicius Mbappe Bellingham Real Madrid GFXGetty
Tom Hindle

Real Madrid player ratings vs Monaco: Boo that! Vinicius Jr silences the haters with virtuoso display as Kylian Mbappe maintains superb Champions League goal-scoring form

Vinicius Jr was back to his brilliant best and Kylian Mbappe bagged a brace as Real Madrid battered Monaco, 6-1. The Brazilian bagged two assists, scored a wonderful goal and was a constant menace. Mbappe added two, while an unfortunate own goal and a smooth strike from Jude Bellingham rounded off a memorable night in Alvaro Arbeloa's first Champions League game.

Madrid were in control from the start. Though they may not have had the lion's share of possession, Los Blancos were devastating on the break. Mbappe grabbed the first with a fine slotted finish from a Federico Valverde feed. He added a second just short of half an hour, this time linking up with Vinicius, whose curled ball fell to the feet of the Frenchman for an easy finish. 

The 2-0 lead might have been precarious given Monaco's attacking quality. But Madrid put the game to bed early in the second half. Vinicius assisted the third with a quick turn and deft roll of the ball into Franco Mastantuono's feet. The Argentine dutifully stroked his strike into the bottom corner. A sloppy own goal - off another Vinicius pass - made it four. Vinicius continued his fine evening of work to make it five. Bellingham added a sixth with a lovely shimmy and finish. 

Madrid weren't error-free. A silly giveaway in their own box rather gifted a goal to Jordan Teze. And there were some nervy moments at 2-0. But this was otherwise a wonderful showing from Los Blancos, who were at their free-flowing best. Not every game will be this easy, no matter how simple this was made to look. 

GOAL rates Real Madrid's players from the Santiago Bernabeu...

  • Federico Valverde Real Madrid 2026Getty

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Thibaut Courtois (6/10):

    Didn't really have a save to make. Saw a shot hit the bar, and could do nothing about the goal.

    Federico Valverde (8/10):

    Held his position a little more with Arda Guler dropping deep. Effective when he did attack, though, and grabbed two assists. 

    Raul Asencio (6/10):

    Not his most involved appearance. Missed a couple of passes in 45 middling minutes. 

    Dean Huijsen (6/10):

    Won headers, moved the ball, but could have cleared his lines in the run up to Monaco's goal. 

    Eduardo Camavinga (7/10):

    A solid shift at left back, where he seems to be something of a forgotten man. Made an impressive block in the second half.

  • Jude Bellingham Real Madrid 2025-26Getty

    Midfield

    Aurelien Tchouameni (6/10):

    Held down the centre of midfield, but was far less certain in defence. 

    Jude Bellingham (8/10):

    Did a lot of dirty work, missed a good chance, but got himself involved in build up play. Scored the 6th with a delightful bit of footwork. 

    Arda Guler (8/10):

    Created three chances, grabbed an assist. His best performance in a while.

  • Vinicius JrGetty

    Attack

    Franco Mastantuono (7/10):

    Did a lot of the running for the team, and was rewarded with a goal. 

    Kylian Mbappe (9/10):

    Scored twice in the first half, and moved the ball much more effectively than in recent weeks. Might have actually pressed once or twice, too. 

    Vinicius Jr (10/10):

    Pretty much unplayable. Scored one, assisted two, and played a pass leading up to an own goal. 

  • Alvaro Arbeloa Real MadridGetty

    Subs & Manager

    Dani Ceballos (7/10):

    Brought on for midfield legs at half time. Gave Madrid a little more control.

    Gonzalo Garcia (6/10):

    Relieved the tired Mastantuono - and didn't have much of an impact. 

    Dani Carvajal (N/A):

    No time to make an impact. 

    Fran Garcia (N/A):

    No time to make an impact. 

    Dani Meso (N/A):

    A nice run out for the academy kid. 

    Alvaro Arbeloa (9/10):

    That'll do! This was quite comfortably the best Madrid showing of the season, as Los Blancos had their Champions League mojo back. The (rather delayed) new manager bounce is real. 

