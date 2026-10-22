‘Difficult to say no to Man Utd’ - Youri Tielemans transfer surprised fellow Belgian Philippe Albert but lure of ‘mythic club’ is understandable

Tielemans has never shied away from the fact that he followed United closely when first falling in love with football. He was never going to pass up the opportunity to join their ranks when a formal approach was made.

The 29-year-old has previously enjoyed success in England at Leicester and with Aston Villa, savouring FA Cup and Europa League triumphs, but now has his sights set on more major silverware in Manchester.

United are still searching for consistency as a collective in 2026-27, with Tielemans yet to dominate proceedings in the middle of the park, and questions continue to be asked of whether Michael Carrick received the right level of support from his board in the last transfer window.

The odd question has been asked of whether Tielemans is much of an upgrade on what the Red Devils already had at their disposal - with Mason Mount more than capable of keeping things ticking over - but the hope is that a £35 million ($47m) deal will prove to be money well spent.