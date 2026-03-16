Di Canio is harsh on Milan: "A team lacking character. Leao is just going through the motions, Pulisic is playing the victim"

Di Canio points the finger at Leao: “Milan have always struggled against teams even less talented than Lazio, especially when they have to build play. Leao just drifts about, offering nothing but the option of a counter-attack. You can’t have a player drifting about for 70 minutes whilst the others are giving their all, and then getting angry because they aren’t being played in. Allegri needs to sort this out. Today Max is furious because he sees this conflict: one player is working hard and trying to link up the play (Pulisic, ed.), but they’re not doing it with him (Leao, ed.)… I’ve had enough of him. I would have taken him off.”