The Munich side once again demonstrated their impressive resilience and fitness levels in Paris. In fact, even more might have been possible in the closing stages. "Towards the end, Paris looked tired, were suffering from cramps and were playing for time," analysed Joshua Kimmich. "You could really sense it: there was still a chance. A 5–5 draw was on the cards."

Chief pundit Lothar Matthäus concurred, stating that Bayern were "physically totally superior". The visitors covered almost six kilometres more than their opponents, and Matthäus noted clear signs of distress on the Parisians' faces. They had come "on their last legs", he said, defending "with their tongues hanging out".

According to Matthäus, fitness and freshness will be "the biggest advantage" for FC Bayern in the second leg. That view is understandable, yet it is also somewhat sensational. After all, the numbers suggest the opposite: various statistics show that Paris's top players have, on the whole, been under significantly less strain this season than their Munich counterparts.