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'We were up to the challenge' - Goalscorer Desire Doue praises ruthless PSG after ending Barcelona's 11-game unbeaten run in Champions League classic
French starlet inspires Paris triumph
Doue has praised Les Parisiens' clinical display after conquering their Spanish visitors to halt the La Liga leaders' 11-game unbeaten run in the Champions League. Building on his standout showing against Manchester City last week, the attacker broke the deadlock in the 38th minute with a low drive into the bottom corner. That opener arrived during a first half where the Blaugrana conceded 10 shots on target, their worst tally since at least 2003-04.
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High-pressing hosts punish defensive errors
The hosts' aggressive press caused chaos after just 79 seconds when Khvicha Kvaratskhelia hit the post following a turnover by Pedri. Visiting goalkeeper Joan Garcia then denied Ousmane Dembele and twice thwarted substitute Ferran Torres after Dembele went off injured, while Russian stopper Matvey Safonov kept out Raphinha and Fermin Lopez at the other end.
Reflecting on how his side rose to the occasion when speaking to PSG TV, Doue said: "We knew it was going to be a match of the highest standard. We were up to the challenge and showed some great football. We took our chances. The aim was to score more goals than them, because we knew they could score as well. They are a quality opponent, but we got the win and that's fantastic."
Second-half blitz seals historic tally
Nineteen-year-old full-back Xavi Espart levelled at the near post 10 minutes after the restart, only for Lucas Hernandez to restore the hosts' advantage with a towering header from a corner. Although Lamine Yamal skipped past Warren Zaire-Emery to make it 2-2, Vitinha chested down a clearance to volley home less than two minutes later before Fabian Ruiz converted Achraf Hakimi's low cross.
Victory takes the holders to 14 goals after three fixtures, matching Arsenal's 2010-11 record while becoming the first side since Barcelona between September 2016 and March 2017 to net at least four times in three straight home games in the competition.
Highlighting his team's ability to respond instantly whenever the visitors drew level, Doue added: "No matter what happens during the game, we try and stay focused every time. We know our qualities, we know we can score at any moment, whether that's immediately after conceding a goal, or straight after scoring one ourselves, we are able to stay focused on what we have to do and tonight we did it well."
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Spanish trip awaits group leaders
Claiming maximum points moves PSG onto nine points from their opening three league-phase fixtures. The French champions will next travel to Spain to take on Villarreal on Tuesday, November 3, though they must first assess the extent of Dembele's first-half injury. Meanwhile, Barcelona remain on six points and will look to bounce back when they welcome Aston Villa to Camp Nou on the same night.
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