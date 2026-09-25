German tricks! Furious Dumfries confronts Kimmich after rivals play on during Brobbey injury nightmare

Netherlands vice-captain Denzel Dumfries vented his frustration following Thursday evening's 1-1 UEFA Nations League draw against Germany at the Johan Cruyff Arena. The Inter right-back was left bewildered after German players continued playing while striker Brian Brobbey clutched his hamstring on the grass, resulting in Felix Nmecha opening the scoring.

In a post-match interview with ESPN NL, Dumfries rejected satisfaction with a point, insisting that a top footballing nation like the Netherlands must demand victories.

He confirmed he personally confronted German players on the pitch over the unsporting sequence.