'Going to City was the best decision!' - David Silva lifts lid on aborted Barcelona transfer and details Valencia refusal to sell in 2008

Camp Nou officials first made their move following his standout displays at Euro 2008, with then-sporting director Txiki Begiristain personally reaching out to bring him to Catalonia. However, club bosses initially refused to negotiate as they wanted to build around their prized assets, before severe financial pressures forced a double sale two years later.

Detailing how that proposed move unfolded on the El Camino de Mario podcast hosted by former footballer Mario Suarez, Silva, as quoted by MARCA, said: "In 2008, Txiki called me after we won the Euros with the national team. At that time, he was at Barca. But at that point, Valencia wasn't selling. Later on, they ran into financial troubles and sold both me and 'El Guaje' Villa."

Reflecting on his subsequent switch to England that yielded four Premier League titles before his departure in 2020, the Canarian continued: "Going to City was the best decision; I had ten spectacular years, and the fans treated me amazingly."