David Beckham's knighthood was delayed by tax concerns as explosive new book reveals why football icon had to wait years for honour

According to Alison Boshoff in her explosive new biography, Brand Beckham: The Fame, The Feuds, The Fallouts, David’s knighthood followed years of delays after HMRC expressed concern over his tax affairs.

The retired footballer, 51, had originally been considered for a knighthood in 2013 after playing a pivotal role in London’s successful bid to host the Olympic Games. Nominated by Lord Coe, himself an ambassador for the London Olympics, and deemed worthy of a knighthood by the Honours Committee, David was expected to receive the honour following compulsory checks from the police, security services and HMRC.

And according to the book, the footballer’s involvement with capital management firm Ingenious Media allegedly scuppered plans to knight him that year. This revelation provides context to a period where Beckham's reputation was tested behind the scenes.



