Crystal Palace fans attacked in Leipzig as police intervene ahead of Conference League final vs Rayo Vallecano

As the violence escalated, some Palace fans were seen retaliating by throwing furniture back at the group, leading to hand-to-hand skirmishes before law enforcement could separate the factions. Officers eventually managed to pen in approximately 50 to 60 individuals believed to be the primary instigators of the trouble, who had allegedly targeted the area where the English fans were gathering.

The incident has cast a shadow over what should be a historic occasion for the Premier League side. Despite the earlier violence, fans from both Palace and Rayo had been seen mingling peacefully earlier in the day, with both sets of supporters desperate to see their side lift a first-ever major European trophy on Wednesday night.



