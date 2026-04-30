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‘Three things’ that mean Cristiano Ronaldo could still star in the Champions League - with ex-Man Utd team-mate Louis Saha explaining why Portuguese GOAT is ‘unique’
Ronaldo chasing down major trophies and 1,000 goals
Ronaldo will be proving that point again this summer when captaining his country at the 2026 World Cup. The history books will be rewritten when turning out at a sixth staging of FIFA’s flagship event.
Age is just a number for CR7, with there no reason for him to consider retirement any time soon. He has kept himself in the best possible shape across a record-shattering career, allowing considerable success to be enjoyed with United, Real Madrid and Juventus.
Another league title is now being chased down with Al-Nassr, having so far missed out on major silverware across his spell in the Middle East, while 1,000 competitive career goals is a target that now falls very much within reach.
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Transfer talk: MLS move and return to Europe speculated on
The odd question has been asked of how long Ronaldo will be staying in Saudi Arabia as, despite being tied to a lucrative contract through to 2027, he took to going on strike in February as grievances were aired against the manner in which funds are supposedly disrupted among PIF-controlled teams.
A return to action has been made since then, with talk of a move to join eternal rival Lionel Messi in MLS or a retracing of steps to Europe being quietened for now. Ronaldo may not be seen in club action on his home continent again, having moved to the top of the Champions League all-time goalscorer charts when finding the target in that competition on 141 occasions.
Could Ronaldo still illuminate the Champions League?
Would he be capable of raising that bar if elite European action were to be graced again? When that question was put to Saha, the ex-United striker and one-time colleague of Ronaldo - speaking in association with ToonieBet - told GOAL: “Yeah, because he's got three things that not many players have. So first, his body is not 41, that's for sure. He's probably 32 or 33 years old. Every month, maybe things can change quickly but what I see is his mentality.
“He has scored 969 or 970, this guy has the same desire to score goals. There are some strikers, for some reason, they may not do the extra miles to do that. And this is his advantage. He knows where to go.
“This is the second one - he has this knowledge that nobody understands of being in the right place. And so, of course, some managers may find it a bit like an energy ball to fit this need, to fit this kind of style because definitely now he's a bit more of a traditional striker than someone who was able to play on the wing sometimes and diversify the way of playing. That's not the case for Cristiano now.
“He may be 33 and his body still catches up sometimes but overall, he's a unique player in the Champions League. It is the concentration, it is tactical, it’s the details that win you games. And definitely Cristiano is still one of the best for that because of his desire - the third thing.
“And that's why he's been the top scorer in that competition, because it's concentration, little details, be in the right spot at the right moment with the right concentration and the right technique. This is very unique to have. Only Cristiano and a few others have managed to do that.”
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When will Ronaldo retire? No end in sight for evergreen icon
Alongside his record for the most goals, Ronaldo is also the Champions League’s leading appearance-maker - having figured in 183 fixtures. He won his first continental crown with United in 2008, before claiming four more during a memorable nine-year stint at Real Madrid.
He will be desperate to land a global title with Portugal - having already claimed European Championship and UEFA Nations League honours - with it being suggested that he could play on for several years yet.