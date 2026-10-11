Cristiano Ronaldo hit with suspension! Al-Nassr star punished by FPF after sensational Portugal walkout

Ronaldo has been provisionally suspended by the FPF after walking out on his country last month. The 41-year-old abandoned Portugal's Nations League camp in September in dramatic fashion, causing major disruption behind the scenes.

The Al-Nassr forward grew frustrated after being left as an unused substitute against Norway. He then departed the squad entirely upon discovering he would not be in the starting line-up for the subsequent fixture against Denmark.

The FPF officially issued the provisional suspension on October 9, marking the disciplinary case as an urgent matter. Under federation rules, players who fail to appear for international duty face a severe ban ranging from one to six months, alongside a significant financial penalty.