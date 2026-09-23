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'I’m still doing well' - Cristiano Ronaldo reveals he considered Portugal retirement but now sets sights on 1,000-goal milestone
Pondering a Portugal exit
Ronaldo has revealed he considered calling time on his legendary international career following the World Cup. Portugal endured a frustrating summer tournament, suffering a narrow defeat to Spain in the last-16 stage.
Following that disappointment, the veteran forward weighed up his options on the international stage. Despite turning 42 in February, Ronaldo has ultimately decided to extend his record-breaking run with the national team.
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A thinker weighing his future
The legendary attacker admitted that stepping away from the national side was a genuine possibility. When asked if he thought about international retirement, Ronaldo offered a remarkably honest assessment of his situation.
"Yes, I did," Ronaldo admitted, as quoted by The Guardian. "Of course, I’m always thinking about my decisions, my future, the present also. I’m a thinker; you have to think. This is why you see me here now, it means I will continue."
Mentoring the next generation
Ronaldo remains determined to make an impact both on and off the pitch. He highlighted his role in guiding the next generation of Portuguese talent, alongside his primary objective of finding the back of the net.
"I still believe that I’m able to help the national team to reach what they want," Ronaldo noted. "I think I can give the national team my support, not only through the goals, but also outside of football. There is a new young generation, but for me the basic point is to be able on the pitch to score the goals and to help the team win games.
"Whenever they say they don’t want me in the national team, I will be the first one to go. When I think I am not adding anything to the team, or that I create an atmosphere, I will be the first to go. I will take my suitcase and leave.
"The Portuguese count on me. That’s why I’m still here. Just look at the numbers, I’m sure you can make some calculations, I’m still doing well. The day they don’t count on me, no problemo, I will leave. I will always be the No 1 fan of this federation."
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Chasing a massive goal milestone
With his international future now secure, Ronaldo is setting his sights on an unprecedented milestone. The iconic forward is aiming to reach an astonishing 1,000 career goals across club and country before he finally hangs up his boots.
His immediate focus shifts to the upcoming Nations League clash against Wales in Lisbon on Thursday. This upcoming match will mark Ronaldo's 234th cap for his country.
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