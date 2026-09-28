'We earned the right to be here!' - Craig Bellamy defends Wales place in Nations League top tier despite losing start

The statistical outlook for Wales in the top flight is admittedly bleak, as the nation has failed to record a win in any of their eight previous matches in League A when factoring in their 2022 results alongside the current campaign. Despite the pressure mounting from outside the camp, Bellamy is focusing on the long-term benefits of facing high-caliber opposition like Erling Haaland's Norway.

Reflecting on the challenge ahead and the nature of the tournament, Bellamy explained his perspective on the group dynamics. 'For us, this [Norway game] is another one, the intensity, top players, real speed,' Bellamy added. 'It's what group A is, up and down all the group As. When we were in the pot, we were in pot four and we thought, 'where do you want to be?'. They're all brilliant, but we've earned the right to be here.' It is clear that the manager views these matches not as a burden, but as a reward for the progress made since he took the reins in July 2024.