CONCACAF Player Power Rankings: USMNT's Christian Pulisic clings to top, Mexico's Raul Jimenez and Canada's Jonathan David chase

With CONCACAF arguably the deepest it's ever been, GOAL looks at the North American stars ruling the region

Who is the best player in CONCACAF? The debate rages on - and rightfully so. With around 400 days until the 2026 World Cup, all eyes are on the region, especially as the U.S., Canada, and Mexico prepare to host. The CONCACAF Nations League offered another stage for the region's biggest stars to shine, and it's safe to say Mexico's triumph shook things up. Now, all eyes are on the Gold Cup, a tournament that will once again put this region's best on display.

Determining the best isn’t easy. CONCACAF is arguably deeper than ever in terms of talent. For years, the U.S. and Mexico dominated, but that’s no longer the case. The rise of teams such as Canada, Panama and Jamaica has made this debate more intriguing, thanks to their own standout players.

Panama, the competition's underdog, defeated the U.S. to book a date with Mexico in the Nations League finale, and it was only a late penalty call that undid their quest for a trophy. And Canada denied the U.S. any sense of redemption by winning the third-place game over the three-time defending champions. All four will be among the favorites at the Gold Cup this summer, as all feature some of the best players in the region.

When evaluating the best, several factors come into play, but none more than form - at both club and international level. The truly great players deliver no matter the jersey. That’s what sets them apart.

So who are the best players in CONCACAF right now? GOAL takes a look.

(Updated: April 16, 2025)