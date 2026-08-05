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'I'm disappointed' - The real reason Cole Palmer and Levi Colwill are missing from Chelsea squad to face Juventus in Hong Kong
Injury precautions for Chelsea duo
Palmer and Colwill were left out of the Chelsea's matchday squad to face Juventus on Wednesday as a precautionary measure, according to Football London. The pair have picked up minor knocks during the club's intensive pre-season tour, leading the medical staff to advise against their involvement in the fixture.
The absence of Palmer is particularly significant given his blistering form since joining the Blues. The 24-year-old had featured in Chelsea's opening two friendlies in the Sydney Super Cup, coming off the bench to provide an assist in a 6-4 win over Western Sydney Wanderers before starting against Tottenham in a 2-1 loss. Speaking to reporters pitchside before the game, Palmer said: "I'm disappointed not to play due to a slight issue, but I love Hong Kong. Amazing support."
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Tactical shifts in Hong Kong
With two certain starters sidelined, Xabi Alonso was forced to shuffle his pack for the clash against the Italian giants. In central defence, Wesley Fofana and Tosin Adarabioyo were paired together to fill the void left by Colwill. Higher up the pitch, Joao Pedro was tasked with a central attacking role to compensate for Palmer’s creative absence, opening the way for summer signing Danny Welbeck to make his Chelsea debut.
The lineup also featured a mix of experience and youth, with Marco Palestra and Jorrel Hato retaining their spots in the full-back positions. Perhaps most interestingly, the midfield saw Moises Caicedo joined by 16-year-old academy talent Mahdi Nicoll-Jazuli, who made his first start for the Blues.
Mudryk returns to the fold
While Palmer and Colwill watched from the sidelines, Mykhailo Mudryk provided a massive boost by taking a place on the substitute's bench. The Ukrainian winger, whose last appearance for Chelsea came in November 2024, had been serving a provisional suspension due to a doping dispute, but was cleared to return after his four-year ban was rescinded by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
Alonso addressed the media regarding the winger's situation, stating: "We trained yesterday. He came directly from the airport to the hotel. So, yesterday was more about the feelings, more about the emotions, to be back with the players to assess the fitness level. But yes, he could play, maybe 90 minutes too early, but he can be selected. He's selected, so he can play. We are thrilled that Misha could be with us."
- AFP
Uncertainty over future plans
The return of Mudryk has not completely silenced rumors regarding his future at Stamford Bridge. Alonso admitted that the club is still evaluating the best path forward for the £62 million man, with several Premier League clubs reportedly interested in a loan deal.
As the transfer window enters its final weeks, Chelsea continue to be active in both directions. The club is reportedly on the verge of an 11th summer signing, while also monitoring the fitness of their core group. For Palmer and Colwill, the focus remains on a swift recovery to ensure they are ready for the season opener.
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