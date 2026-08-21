Chelsea set to reward striker Joao Pedro with lucrative new long-term deal

Pedro established himself as the club's focal point across a stellar debut year, becoming the first Chelsea striker since Diego Costa to bag 20 non-penalty goals in a single campaign. That prolific haul followed an instant impact upon arrival with three goals in last summer's Club World Cup triumph, before adding eight strikes in seven pre-season friendlies ahead of the new term. His clinical displays have earned him the coveted No.9 shirt, with Liam Delap making way and now attracting £50m interest from Nottingham Forest and Leeds United.