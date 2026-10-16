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Blow for Chelsea! Reece James injury nightmare continues as Blues captain undergoes surgery after fresh knee blow
Another setback for Blues skipper
The 26-year-old full-back was forced to watch from the sidelines during the recent 5-1 thrashing of Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge. Medical staff evaluated the defender after he picked up a knock in training, ultimately deciding that an operation was unavoidable to resolve the issue.
Following a successful minor procedure, the England international has already started his rehabilitation programme at Cobham. He will remain under the close supervision of the club's medical team as he works towards a return to full fitness, though no strict timeline has been placed on his recovery.
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Chelsea confirm surgery details
Chelsea released an official statement to clarify their captain's condition, noting the necessity of the operation following initial evaluations. The club detailed the exact steps taken once the defender reported the issue.
"Captain Reece James has undergone successful minor knee surgery," the statement read. "The 26-year-old was absent from Saturday’s 5-1 victory over Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge while medical assessments took place following the injury suffered in training. Those assessments confirmed surgery would be the required course of action."
The Blues reiterated their commitment to aiding his comeback, adding: "Reece has already begun his road to recovery and will be supported by the club's medical department at Cobham during this rehabilitation phase. Everyone at Chelsea wishes Reece a speedy recovery and will support him on his road to return."
A familiar story of frustration
This latest surgical intervention adds to a bleak fitness record for the defender over recent seasons. Before the international break, a separate knock ruled him out of a 3-0 loss to Brentford, which subsequently cost him a spot in Thomas Tuchel's England squad.
James had initially made a brief return to the training pitch ahead of the Bournemouth clash, raising hopes of an imminent comeback. However, manager Xabi Alonso revealed that the defender immediately experienced discomfort.
"He felt something, but after we did the tests later in the afternoon," Alonso explained. "He had some little issues on the knee, so we need to check how long it will be. We will assess it week by week."
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Everton test looms
Chelsea must now navigate the immediate Premier League schedule without their influential skipper, starting with a tricky trip to face Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday.
With James sidelined indefinitely, Alonso will need to rely on alternative options on the right flank to maintain the momentum generated by their emphatic win over Bournemouth. The Blues will hope their medical department can manage James carefully to prevent any further aggravation.
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