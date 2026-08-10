Chelsea pre-season friendly against Johor Darul Ta'zim ends in chaos as penalty shootout is scrapped

Spectators inside the stadium were left bewildered when both teams immediately headed for the tunnel, despite an agreement that a shootout would settle the match in the event of a draw.

Upon seeing the opposition and match officials walk off the pitch, Chelsea's head of first-team operations, Kevin Campello, was seen locked in a heated touchline argument, shouting to the referee: "It's written in the contract."

Despite fierce protests from the Blues' operational staff, the decision stood firm, and the match was officially brought to an abrupt close without a winner.



