Chaos at Chelsea! Jean-Clair Todibo sent off for grabbing Joao Pedro by the throat as mass brawl breaks out after Blues complete sensational comeback

After the tensions had calmed and the game was eventually brought to a halt, Cucurella was full of praise for his team-mates and his side’s response to going 2-0 down to the Hammers. Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: “At half-time we speak, in the end its about our mentality and desire we showed in the second half, we are very happy.

“[Liam Rosenior] said it's about us, if we go to press, want the ball, play with confidence, we will get the chances to win. We have very good players, a very good team, since the start of the second-half we showed a lot of energy and desire. If we play with this energy we are able to win at lot of games.”

Pedro also shared the sentiment. The Brazilian admitted that “sometimes this can happen, but we have a strong squad. We showed we are capable to do it, now we must look forward an continue.

“We knew our power. It's another special day. This team is very young but everyone trusts each other, this is our power. We can improve a lot, but this game is important to show the fans how strong we are.”

