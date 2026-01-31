AFP
Arsenal dealt significant blow as Bukayo Saka pulls up injured & has to be replaced in Gunners' starting XI shortly before kick-off against Leeds
Saka suffers new setback
According to ESPN journalist James Olley, Saka picked up an injury during the warm-up, a good 15 minutes before kick-off on Saturday. Summer signing Madueke will take his place in the starting XI. BBC Sport also confirmed that the 24-year-old England international is out of the Leeds encounter, with Saka walking down the tunnel with a physio. The winger was reportedly set to be Arsenal's captain for this game but now Gabriel Magalhaes will skipper the side.
MORE TO FOLLOW.
